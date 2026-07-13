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Crime

Burglars break into store in Chicago's West Town community, but fail to get ATM

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Josh Hernandez

/ CBS Chicago

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Burglars tried unsuccessfully to take an ATM from a store in Chicago's West Town community early Monday, police said.

Police said at 3:27 a.m., the burglars got out of a Kia sport-utility vehicle and smashed the glass window to get into Ashland Market, at 1053 N. Ashland Ave. off Thomas Street.

The burglars removed property, but did succeed in trying to take the ATM, police said.

The burglars fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said. No injuries were reported.

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