Burglars break into store in Chicago's West Town community, but fail to get ATM

Burglars tried unsuccessfully to take an ATM from a store in Chicago's West Town community early Monday, police said.

Police said at 3:27 a.m., the burglars got out of a Kia sport-utility vehicle and smashed the glass window to get into Ashland Market, at 1053 N. Ashland Ave. off Thomas Street.

The burglars removed property, but did succeed in trying to take the ATM, police said.

The burglars fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said. No injuries were reported.