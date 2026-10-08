Burglars back car into Lincoln Park gas station to steal ATM

Smash-and-grab burglars backed their car into a gas station in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood Thursday to steal an ATM.

Chicago police said just before 5:30 a.m. a group of burglars crashed an SUV into a gas station in the 1600 block of West Fullerton. Surveillance video shared with CBS News Chicago shows the driver lining up their SUV and backing into the gas station's store.

Once inside, the group snagged an ATM, dragged it to a white pickup truck, loaded it on and drove off.

They left significant damage in their wake, including debris all over the ground and a chunk of wall missing.

No injuries were reported. No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.