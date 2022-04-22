Bulls to play first home playoff game in 5 years

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Bulls will take on the Milwaukee Bucks for their first home playoff game at the United Center in five years.

The bulls have played two away games against the Bucks so far in the first round of the playoff series.

Friday night will be third overall game and it's bringing them back home to the United Center.

On Wednesday, the Bulls beat the Bucks 114 to 110.

If you're heading to the game don't forget to take advantage of CTA services.

There will be extra service on the No.19 United Center Express before and after each game. There will also be extra service on the No. 50 Damen route.

As of Friday morning, there are still some tickets available.

Single tickets cost anywhere from $200 to $700.