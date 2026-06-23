Bulls have No. 4 pick as NBA Draft begins Tuesday night

The 2026 NBA Draft gets under way, with the Chicago Bulls up for the No. 4 overall pick.

Caleb Wilson is widely projected to be the Bulls' likely pick. NBA.com notes that Wilson worked out for Bulls basketball operations staff and met with new Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter just last week.

An Atlanta native, the 19-year-old Wilson played his freshman year of college for North Carolina. In 24 games, he averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks, and shot 57.8% overall, NBA.com noted.

The Washington Wizards have the No. 1 overall pick this week, followed by the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies.

CBS Sports reports this year's NBA Draft has been deemed one of the best classes in recent memory.

The NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in New York City.