Bulls lose second in a row as they get steamrolled by Mavericks

CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Doncic had 27 points, recording another triple-double but doing so without scoring 30 for the first time in seven games, and the Dallas Mavericks rolled over the Chicago Bulls 127-92 on Monday night.

Doncic finished with 14 assists and 12 rebounds, but exited the blowout midway through the fourth quarter to end his NBA-record streak of 30-point triple-doubles at six.

Daniel Gafford made history by going 9 for 9, extending his run of consecutive made shots to 28. That's the longest since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data in 1996-97, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He finished with 20 points.

Doncic set the tone as Dallas outscored Chicago by 28 in the first quarter. The Mavericks gave up a season low in points while handing the Bulls their most lopsided loss.

Dereck Lively II scored 22, and the Mavericks shot about 55% in winning their third straight after losing three in a row.

Onuralp Bitim led Chicago with 17 points. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic each scored 13, and the Bulls got outhustled from the start in losing their second in a row.

The Mavericks set season lows for points allowed in a first quarter and opening half in racing out to a 62-42 lead. They outscored Chicago 44-16 in the opening period.

Doncic just missed a triple-double in the first half with 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. He scored 15 to go with six assists and six rebounds in the first quarter.

Dallas outscored Chicago 19-2 over the final 3:45 of the period, starting with Lively's dunk. Doncic scored eight and nailed two 3-pointers in that stretch, including a step-back shot from beyond the arc in the final minute of the quarter.

After Coby White's 3 rimmed out for Chicago, Josh Green nailed one for Dallas as time expired to make it a 28-point game.

