Towns has 28 points and 11 rebounds, Knicks top Bulls 105-99

Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 11 rebounds for his NBA-leading 39th double-double and the New York Knicks outlasted the sliding Chicago Bulls 105-99 on Sunday night for their second straight victory.

Towns scored six straight points — on a 3-pointer, a layup and free throw — after Chicago took a 95-94 lead with 3:52 left in regulation on Matas Buzelis' 3. Mikal Bridges hit another 3-pointer with 27 seconds left, and Jalen Brunson iced it with two free throws.

Brunson had 19 points and nine assists to help New York deal the Bulls a ninth straight loss, their longest skid since a 10-game slide in January 2019.

Landry Shamet added 16 points for the often cold-shooting Knicks, who shot 44.7% from the floor after overcoming an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Houston 108-106 in New York on Saturday.

Buzelis finished with 15 points for Chicago. Jalen Smith had 12 before leaving the in the third quarter with right calf tightness, and Isaac Okoro had 12. Guerschon Yabusele had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

New York opened a 13-point lead in the third quarter thanks to 21-10 run before settling for 83-78 edge heading into the fourth. Chicago led 53-52 at the half.

The Bulls played without injured guards Jaden Ivey and Anfernee Simons, both acquired at the trade deadline.

The Knicks were without center Mitchell Robinson, who sat out for left ankle injury management.

Up next

Knicks: At Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Bulls: Host Charlotte on Tuesday night.