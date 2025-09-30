Bulls focusing on physicality with addition of forward Isacc Okoro

Bulls forward Issac Okoro says he will replicate same physicality as he did in Cleveland

Bulls forward Issac Okoro says he will replicate same physicality as he did in Cleveland

Bulls forward Issac Okoro says he will replicate same physicality as he did in Cleveland

Shirts were optional for the first practice of Bulls training camp, as Matas Buzelis and the boys return ahead of the preseason.

Among the new faces on this year's squad are rookie Noa Essengue and veteran forward Isaac Okoro, who should specifically help them on the defensive end.

The Bulls open training camp with a focus on developing their young talent and establishing physicality on the court this season. Something the new defensive specialist, Isaac Okoro, hopes to help them with.

"I take a lot of responsibility into bringing a lot of physicality to this team. My first 5 years in the league, that's typically what I did for Cleveland. Pride myself on the defensive side and being physical and just guarding the other team's best player and try to cause havoc on that end," Okoro said.

"I do think him knowing the league. Him guarding some of the best players in the league. The other part of it, too, is I think the way he plays off ball screens in pick and roll, him going to the offensive glass, those are things we need to get better at. He's good at those things that can be a great tool," coach Billy Donovan said.

Okoro came to the Bulls in a straight-up trade for Lonzo Ball this offseason and remembers exactly the moment he got the call.

"Can't forget it. I was in a nice, hot pilates class. I came out the class and got a call from my agent, so at that point I knew I was getting traded. I had a good class and I had the great opportunity to come to Chicago, so it was a great day for me," Okoro said.

Okoro won't have to wait long to see his former team. The first of five preseason games for the Bulls is in a week when they travel to Cleveland to face the Cavs.