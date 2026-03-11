Buzelis scores career-high 41 points and hits key 3-pointer in overtime, Bulls beat Warriors 130-124

Matas Buzelis scored a career-high 41 points and hit a key 3-pointer with 2:20 left in overtime, Josh Giddey had a triple-double of 21 points, 17 assists and 13 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat the undermanned Golden State Warriors 130-124 on Tuesday night.

Chicago's Jalen Smith converted two free throws with 1.4 seconds left in regulation to send the game into OT, and Tre Jones contributed 22 points for the Bulls, who bounced back from a tough 126-110 loss at Sacramento on Sunday.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 17 points and blocked four shots and Pat Spencer had 17 points and six assists, but the Warriors missed another chance to give coach Steve Kerr career win No. 600.

Gui Santos made a go-ahead layup with 4:11 left in regulation on the way to 17 points and Spencer scored the next time down. LJ Cryer also contributed 17 points for Golden State, which had big men Al Horford and Porzingis available after both sat out of the team's 119-116 loss Monday night at Utah.

It marked just the second home game for Porzingis since the Warriors acquired him from Atlanta at the trade deadline last month for Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga.

Porzingis converted a three-point play with 4:52 left in the third quarter that pulled the Warriors within two points, then they took the lead on Cryer's basket the next possession before Porzingis hit a 3.

Golden State completed a road-home back-to-back missing Stephen Curry for a 15th straight game because of a lingering right knee injury. Brother Seth Curry was sidelined to manage sciatica in his left leg and also out were De'Anthony Melton (sore left inner thigh), Moses Moody (sprained right wrist) and Quinten Post (foot soreness).

The Warriors lost their third straight — also third in a row at Chase Center — and fifth of six.

Up next

Bulls: Visit the Lakers on Thursday night to continue a five-game West Coast road trip.

Warriors: Host Minnesota on Friday night.