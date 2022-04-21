Taylor Street barbershop keeping Bulls players looking fresh for over 20 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the bulls return to Chicago for Game 3 Friday, a Taylor Street barbershop is making sure several of the players look as sharp as they shoot.

Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic, and Bulls legend Scottie Pippen all credit their looks to one team of barbers. CBS 2 's Jackie Kostek paid them a visit.

Inside Razor Red Grooming Solutions on Taylor Street, the Bulls are all the buzz.

"Last night, I was just screaming at the TV the whole time."

They're also the ones getting buzzed.

"The last time I cut Vooch was Friday right before Game 1."

Michael Cruz, who cuts Nikola Vucevic and Marko Simonovic hair, is just one of the barbers called up to play for owner Terrance Wills, who started cutting hair himself at just 13 years old.

"I was kind of good. I just stuck with it. It made me feel good to make others feel good," Wills said.

Wills' business started in the Rockwell Gardens housing project where he grew up, but he says his sights were always set just a few blocks east at the old Chicago Stadium.

"I wanted to be a barber for professional athletes because I love the Bulls dearly," he said.

Wills says it was by word of mouth that he first got connected to former NBA player Jannero Pargo and then to his client to this day, Scottie Pippen.

"I still be like kind of starstruck when I see Scottie cuz he did some amazing things. When I see him pull up, I be like, 'here come the GOAT.'"

Terrance Wills motto is when you look good, you play good, and when you play good you get paid good. Well, he has been helping the Bulls players do just that for more than 20 years."

"I see every Bulls team from the Derrick Rose era to the D Wade, Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, I was around for it all."

Being around for it all means Wills does a little couch coaching.

"Zach can pull up from anywhere on the court. His confidence is through the roof so I can't argue with him and be mad at him."

And while Wills says this era's Big Three can't compare to MJ, Pippen, and Rodman, he's relishing the fact that the Bulls are once again playing playoff basketball.

Terrance: "It don't mean a thing without the ring, as Scottie would say."

Jackie: "You hopeful though for another championship?"

Terrance: "Yes, I would love that. The city of Chicago needs that. We need another championship in Chicago."

And if you're wondering what it might cost to get a bulls cut -- in shop cuts run from $60 to $100. And for the house calls? those are $250.