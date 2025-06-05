Gamers in Bucktown attend late-night release of Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo fans and gamers lined up overnight to get their hands on the new Switch 2.

The device is the company's first sequel console/portable.

In Bucktown, the line wrapped around a Best Buy.

The new Switch went on sale around 11 p.m., the first late-night release in years.

However, the price became a topic of debate, as it now sells for $450, a big increase from the original. But with the higher cost comes new Joy-Con controllers that can be used like a computer mouse.

Some people in line said they've sacrificed sleep to be among the first to get the new game.

"My friends took the day off, unfortunately, I did not ,so it's going to be an all-nighter, but it'll be very fun," Paige Robinson said.

The Switch 2 will also have more third-party software, with titles currently only available on other game systems.

Like the first Switch, it's a home console and a portable game machine.

Those who normally like to wait and read reviews before buying a new product will have to wait a few more days.

Nintendo didn't send out advance review devices to journalists, citing the need for "day-one software updates."