Kyle Kuzma scores 31 as Bucks snap 5-game skid with 131-115 win over Bulls

Kyle Kuzma matched a season high with 31 points and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a five-game skid, beating the Chicago Bulls 131-115 in a meeting of short-handed teams Tuesday night.

Milwaukee was missing its top two scorers due to injury, while the Bulls traded away three players earlier in the day.

The Bulls sent Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to Detroit as part of a three-team deal in which they acquired Mike Conley Jr. from Minnesota and Jaden Ivey from the Pistons. They also traded Nikola Vucevic and a second-round pick to Boston for Anfernee Simons and a second-round selection.

Chicago was missing leading scorer Josh Giddey due to a strained left hamstring.

Milwaukee was again without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who strained his right calf on Jan. 23. Antetokounmpo was on the court taking shots and working out before the game.

The Bucks improved to 4-15 without Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee also didn't have Kevin Porter Jr. (oblique strain), Bobby Portis (hip bruise) and Gary Harris (left hamstring strain). Bucks coach Doc Rivers said before the game that Porter could return Wednesday or Friday.

Ryan Rollins had 21 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for Milwaukee. Kuzma had 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Bucks made a season-high 23 3-pointers and shot 60.5% from beyond the arc.

Chicago's Matas Buzelis scored 22 points. Coby White had 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Two nights after scoring their fewest points of the season in a 107-79 loss at Boston, Milwaukee nearly equaled that output by halftime, leading 77-52 at the break. That was the Bucks' highest first-half point total of the season.

Chicago cut Milwaukee's lead to 90-84 late in the third quarter, but couldn't get any closer.

Up next

Bulls: Visit Toronto on Thursday.

Bucks: Host New Orleans on Wednesday.