Brunch recipes for your fall table

Brunch is always in season and these are some recipes you may want on your fall table, from Tim Laird.

Classic Bloody Mary

In a pint glass with ice, add:

1½ ounces vodka

4 ounces Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix (original, dill pickle or blazing)

Squeeze of lime

Note: for zero-proof, omit the vodka.

Espresso martini

In a shaker with ice, add:

4 ounces Zing Zang espresso martini mix

2 ounces vodka

Shake and strain into a martini glass and garnish with three espresso beans.

Note: for zero-proof, substitute water or milk for the vodka.

Tiramisu French Toast

French toast batter

8 eggs

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons instant espresso powder

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, whisk until smooth, and espresso powder has dissolved.

Caramel mascarpone spread

16 ounces mascarpone

½ cup dulce de leche

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

Pinch of kosher salt

In a small bowl, combine all ingredients, mix until smooth and spreadable.

Bread

8 thick-cut slices day-old challah (1¼–1½ inches thick)

Cooking method

Heat buttered griddle to 325–350°f.

Dip bread in batter for 20–30 seconds per side.

Cook 3–4 minutes per side until golden.

Bake in a 325°f oven for 4–5 minutes if needed.

Spread 2 tablespoons caramel mascarpone on warm toast or between stacked slices. Finish with cocoa powder, shaved dark chocolate, powdered sugar, and a drizzle of caramel and/or chocolate sauce. Serve immediately with warm maple syrup.

Chef's notes

Brush the french toast with browned butter before plating, finish with flaky sea salt.

Avoid over-soaking the bread for the best custardy texture.