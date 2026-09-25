Brunch recipes for your fall table
Brunch is always in season and these are some recipes you may want on your fall table, from Tim Laird.
Classic Bloody Mary
In a pint glass with ice, add:
- 1½ ounces vodka
- 4 ounces Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix (original, dill pickle or blazing)
- Squeeze of lime
- Note: for zero-proof, omit the vodka.
Espresso martini
In a shaker with ice, add:
- 4 ounces Zing Zang espresso martini mix
- 2 ounces vodka
- Shake and strain into a martini glass and garnish with three espresso beans.
Note: for zero-proof, substitute water or milk for the vodka.
Tiramisu French Toast
French toast batter
- 8 eggs
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 cup heavy cream
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons instant espresso powder
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, whisk until smooth, and espresso powder has dissolved.
Caramel mascarpone spread
- 16 ounces mascarpone
- ½ cup dulce de leche
- 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Pinch of kosher salt
In a small bowl, combine all ingredients, mix until smooth and spreadable.
Bread
8 thick-cut slices day-old challah (1¼–1½ inches thick)
Cooking method
Heat buttered griddle to 325–350°f.
Dip bread in batter for 20–30 seconds per side.
Cook 3–4 minutes per side until golden.
Bake in a 325°f oven for 4–5 minutes if needed.
Spread 2 tablespoons caramel mascarpone on warm toast or between stacked slices. Finish with cocoa powder, shaved dark chocolate, powdered sugar, and a drizzle of caramel and/or chocolate sauce. Serve immediately with warm maple syrup.
Chef's notes
Brush the french toast with browned butter before plating, finish with flaky sea salt.
Avoid over-soaking the bread for the best custardy texture.