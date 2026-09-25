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Brunch recipes for your fall table

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

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Brunch is always in season and these are some recipes you may want on your fall table, from Tim Laird. 

Classic Bloody Mary

In a pint glass with ice, add:

  • 1½ ounces vodka
  • 4 ounces Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix (original, dill pickle or blazing)
  • Squeeze of lime
  • Note: for zero-proof, omit the vodka.

Espresso martini

In a shaker with ice, add:

  • 4 ounces Zing Zang espresso martini mix
  • 2 ounces vodka
  • Shake and strain into a martini glass and garnish with three espresso beans.

Note: for zero-proof, substitute water or milk for the vodka.

Tiramisu French Toast

French toast batter

  • 8 eggs
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons instant espresso powder
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, whisk until smooth, and espresso powder has dissolved.

 Caramel mascarpone spread

  • 16 ounces mascarpone
  • ½ cup dulce de leche
  • 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Pinch of kosher salt

In a small bowl, combine all ingredients, mix until smooth and spreadable.

Bread

8 thick-cut slices day-old challah (1¼–1½ inches thick)

Cooking method

Heat buttered griddle to 325–350°f. 

Dip bread in batter for 20–30 seconds per side. 

Cook 3–4 minutes per side until golden. 

Bake in a 325°f oven for 4–5 minutes if needed. 

Spread 2 tablespoons caramel mascarpone on warm toast or between stacked slices. Finish with cocoa powder, shaved dark chocolate, powdered sugar, and a drizzle of caramel and/or chocolate sauce. Serve immediately with warm maple syrup.

Chef's notes

Brush the french toast with browned butter before plating, finish with flaky sea salt.

Avoid over-soaking the bread for the best custardy texture.

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