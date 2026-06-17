Bruce Willis' wife Emma launches into women's wellness advocacy

After Bruce Willis was diagnosed with dementia, his wife Emma Heming Willis found a new purpose as a health advocate.

In 2023, Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, and since then, Heming Willis has taken on the role of his caregiver. In this position, she realized how difficult it was to cope with having very little time for herself.

That same year, she launched "Make Time Wellness," a brand focused on women's wellness.

Heming Willis told CBS News Chicago she started the brand with her co-founder, Helen Christoni, to get the "world talking seriously about women's brain health."

"I wasn't taught how to care for my brain, which is our most valuable asset," Heming Willis said.

The brand features products like drink powders and gummy supplements that were developed with the goal of supporting women's health.

In 2025, Heming Willis also published "The Unexpected Journey," a book focused on how caregivers could take care of themselves while performing their day-to-day activities.

Through these initiatives, Heming Willis hopes to help women take their health and wellness more seriously.