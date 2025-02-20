Brothers sentenced to more than 40 years for killing landlord, hiding body in Chicago sewer

Two brothers have been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for killing their landlord and hiding his body in a sewer on the South Side of Chicago in 2018.

Elijah and Tony Green both were convicted of first-degree murder last August in the slaying of their landlord, Vasudevareddy Kethireddy, of Rolling Meadows.

Kethireddy, 76, had been missing for nearly two months when his body was found in a sewer in the Englewood neighborhood, across the street from the Greens' apartment, in late September 2018.

On Wednesday, a Cook County judge sentenced Tony Green, 28, to 47 years in prison; and Elijah Green, 31, to 45 years in prison.

Prosecutors have said the brothers owed Kethireddy money for rent, and lured him to their Englewood apartment on Aug. 3, 2018 in order to rob him by claiming there was a leak in their roof.

A witness allegedly overheard the brothers planning the murder before killing Kethireddy. Prosecutors also said a witness used Tony Green's phone to search "how long it takes a body to decompose in sewer water."

Tony Green allegedly led Kethireddy to the back of their apartment, where Elijah Green snuck up behind him, put him in a chokehold, and strangled him.

Prosecutors said a witness saw Elijah Green carrying Kethireddy out the back door of the apartment. The brothers allegedly drove around in their landlord's car, looking for a spot to place his body, before leaving him in the car for a day, and dumping him in the sewer the following morning.

The brothers stole more than $1,600 in cash from Kethireddy, and used his credit cards after killing him, according to prosecutors.

Kethireddy moved to the Chicago area more than 40 years ago from one of the poorest villages in India, his family has said. He became an engineer and a landlord, but never forgot his humble beginnings, and would rent apartments to people with legal troubles, and always helped those in need.