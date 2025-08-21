Watch CBS News
Local News

Brookfield Zoo welcoming new polar bear this fall

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A new polar bear is coming to Chicago's Brookfield Zoo. 

The zoo is welcoming 8-year-old Amelia Gray, coming from Oregon. She will join the polar bears Hope and Hudson later this fall. 

"We look forward to welcoming Amelia Gray to Brookfield Zoo Chicago, as her arrival is a powerful opportunity to educate the community of the critical need to protect this vulnerable species," said Mark Wanner, associate vice president of animal care and conservation at Brookfield Zoo Chicago. 

10-13-2023jhg-283.jpg
Portrait of polar bear Amelia Gray. © Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham.

Zoo officials said polar bears were the first species to be listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. They said this was primarily due to climate change.

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue