Watch CBS News
Local News

Brookfield Zoo offering free admission on select days through February

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – If you're looking for fun activities for the family, here's your chance to visit the Brookfield Zoo for free.

The zoo is offering free admission on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from now through February. This also includes admission to the Hamill Family Play Zoo and Wild Encounters.

Guests can visit some of the animals embracing the colder temperatures including polar bears, snow leopards, Amur tigers, and the Zoo's 1-year-old brown bear siblings, Tim and Jess.

If you choose to drive there, parking fees will still apply.

The Brookfield Zoo joins the list of places offering free admission along with the Shedd Aquarium and Field Museum.

More information can be found on the zoo's website

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 2:25 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.