Brookfield Zoo offering free admission on select days through February

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – If you're looking for fun activities for the family, here's your chance to visit the Brookfield Zoo for free.

The zoo is offering free admission on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from now through February. This also includes admission to the Hamill Family Play Zoo and Wild Encounters.

Guests can visit some of the animals embracing the colder temperatures including polar bears, snow leopards, Amur tigers, and the Zoo's 1-year-old brown bear siblings, Tim and Jess.

If you choose to drive there, parking fees will still apply.

The Brookfield Zoo joins the list of places offering free admission along with the Shedd Aquarium and Field Museum.

More information can be found on the zoo's website.