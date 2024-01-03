Chicago's Shedd Aquarium announces free admission days for 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Shedd Aquarium announced its schedule of days when Illinois residents could gain free admission throughout the year.

Illinois residents with a valid ID can receive free general admission with advance ticket reservations. Tickets must be secured ahead of visiting using the Shedd's website.

The initial set of days include:

Jan. 9-16, 23-25, 30-31

Feb. 1, 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29

Free Tuesday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. will include:

March 5, 12, 19, 26

April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

May 7, 14, 21, 28

June 4, 11, 18, 25

A transaction fee will be applied to all Illinois residents free day tickets reserved online.

For the latest information about the aquarium hours and discounts, visit the "Plan a Visit" page.