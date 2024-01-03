Chicago's Shedd Aquarium announces free admission days for 2024
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Shedd Aquarium announced its schedule of days when Illinois residents could gain free admission throughout the year.
Illinois residents with a valid ID can receive free general admission with advance ticket reservations. Tickets must be secured ahead of visiting using the Shedd's website.
The initial set of days include:
- Jan. 9-16, 23-25, 30-31
- Feb. 1, 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29
Free Tuesday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. will include:
- March 5, 12, 19, 26
- April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
- May 7, 14, 21, 28
- June 4, 11, 18, 25
A transaction fee will be applied to all Illinois residents free day tickets reserved online.
For the latest information about the aquarium hours and discounts, visit the "Plan a Visit" page.
