Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium announces free admission days for 2024

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Shedd Aquarium announced its schedule of days when Illinois residents could gain free admission throughout the year.

Illinois residents with a valid ID can receive free general admission with advance ticket reservations. Tickets must be secured ahead of visiting using the Shedd's website.

The initial set of days include:

  • Jan. 9-16, 23-25, 30-31
  • Feb. 1, 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29

Free Tuesday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. will include:

  • March 5, 12, 19, 26
  • April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
  • May 7, 14, 21, 28
  • June 4, 11, 18, 25

A transaction fee will be applied to all Illinois residents free day tickets reserved online.

For the latest information about the aquarium hours and discounts, visit the "Plan a Visit" page.

Alex Ortiz
pic.jpg

Alex Ortiz is a web producer for CBS 2 Chicago and a native of Romeoville in the southwest suburbs.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 1:09 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.