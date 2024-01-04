Chicago museum announce free Wednesdays through May starting next week

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Field Museum announced that it will be free every Wednesday for Illinois residents starting next week.



Guests will need to show proof of residency to receive free general admission to the museum. Free day tickets will be available on-site and cannot be reserved. Discounted Discovery and All-Access Passes will also be available.

Families can also take advantage of the new PlayLab PlayDates - a free weekly program for children ages 2 to 6. It will feature storytime sessions, music and movement circles, science experiments, and more, the museum said.

The Field is also offering $3-per-person admission to families - up to six people - for all programs every day who qualify for state food assistance. Visitors only need to show an EBT or WIC card when they arrive to receive the offer.

More information is available on the museum's website.

The Shedd Aquarium also announced its free admission days starting next week and lasting through June.