Last day coming for Brookfield Zoo electronics drive to support gorilla conservation

The last day is coming soon for Brookfield Zoo's old electronics drive to help gorillas.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago is collecting cellphones, iPads, and other used small electronics to be recycled until Tuesday.

The effort is part of the Gorillas on the Line Recycling Challenge, with Brookfield Zoo being one of the 20 zoos participating.

The recycled electronics are used to raise funds for gorilla conservation, and reduce demand for mined resources found in Central Africa.

Over the past seven years, zoos that are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums have collected tens of thousands of electronic devices.