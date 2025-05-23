Malena the Amur tiger euthanized at Brookfield Zoo Chicago due to life-threatening kidney condition

Brookfield Zoo Chicago said goodbye on Friday to one of its beloved Amur tigers, Malena.

She was euthanized after one of the zoo's vets found a developing cancer was keeping her kidneys from functioning properly, causing life-threatening heart arrhythmias.

"Due to the severity of these abnormalities, the Zoo's veterinary experts made the incredibly difficult, but compassionate, decision to humanely euthanize her," the zoo said in a statement.

Malena came to Brookfield Zoo in 2020, and one year later became the first Amur tiger in North America to undergo a successful total hip replacement.

Amur tigers, once known as Siberian tigers, are critically endangered, with fewer than 500 remaining in the wild.

"One of the things Malena's animal care team will miss the most about her is being greeted by her 'singing' and chuffing each morning, as well as her adoration for her beds. Relatably, they recall that she wasn't much of a 'morning cat,'" the zoo said. "Malena's loss is deeply felt by all of us: our staff, volunteers, and the many guests who were moved by her quiet grace and beauty. She truly left a lasting mark on everyone lucky enough to see her."