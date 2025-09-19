Watch CBS News
Brookfield Zoo wants you to name their newest axolotl

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
/ CBS Chicago

The Brookfield Zoo is asking the public to help them name their newest axolotl.

Axolotls are aquatic animals that can regrow limbs, organs and even parts of their brain. With translucent, rosy little bodies, their extraordinarily delicate tails, and a face that even a young child could draw, axolotls have become favorites among animal lovers on the internet.

The newest axolotl at the Brookfield Zoo arrived this spring after being rescued at O'Hare International Airport by U.S. Fish and Wildlife officers.

He's thriving in his environment and now he needs a name.

The options are: Bubblegum, Mochi, Poseidon and Sir Mix-A-Lotl.

You can vote for your choice on Brookfield Zoo's Facebook page

