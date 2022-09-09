Watch CBS News
Local News

Bronzeville Summer Nights will end 10th season with celebration for local businesses

/ CBS Chicago

Bronzeville Summer Nights hosting final festival of the season
Bronzeville Summer Nights hosting final festival of the season 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bronzeville Summer Nights is closing out its 10th season by celebrating new Black-owned businesses.   

You're invited to come out and enjoy food, music, and shopping.

The event runs Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Cottage Grove between 43rd and 47th Street.

More information about the event can be found here

First published on September 9, 2022 / 7:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.