Bronzeville Summer Nights will end 10th season with celebration for local businesses
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bronzeville Summer Nights is closing out its 10th season by celebrating new Black-owned businesses.
You're invited to come out and enjoy food, music, and shopping.
The event runs Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Cottage Grove between 43rd and 47th Street.
More information about the event can be found here.
