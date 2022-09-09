Bronzeville Summer Nights will end 10th season with celebration for local businesses

Bronzeville Summer Nights hosting final festival of the season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bronzeville Summer Nights is closing out its 10th season by celebrating new Black-owned businesses.

You're invited to come out and enjoy food, music, and shopping.

The event runs Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Cottage Grove between 43rd and 47th Street.

More information about the event can be found here.