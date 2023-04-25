Watch CBS News
Bronzeville shooting leaves man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said a 56-year-old man was in a car in the 4200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 7:30 a.m., when someone in another vehicle started shooting. The victim's car then crashed into three other vehicles.

The victim was shot twice in the chest, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Fire Department officials said the man was pronounced dead after he arrived at the hospital.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area One detectives were investigating.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 8:44 AM

