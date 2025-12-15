Bronzeville family offering reward for safe return of their missing dog, Max
A Bronzeville family is pleading for answers about their missing dog that was taken from outside their own home on Friday afternoon.
Doorbell cameras caught the moment an Amazon delivery driver dropped off a package at their home in the 500 block of East 43rd Street and left the gate open. Max, a Yorkshire terrier, was out in the front yard and wandered out to the sidewalk.
Around 1:30 p.m., someone in a silver Nissan opened the door, called the dog inside, and drove off.
Avery Jukes said his wife and three daughters are distraught. He's filed a police report, driven the neighborhood looking for signs of Max or the car, and checked nearby security cameras for clues.
"I feel like a detective, you know, trying to get camera footage. Like its … I just don't know why somebody would take the dog," he said.
Max does have a microchip, but if he were stolen, it's unlikely it would get scanned.
The family is offering a $500 reward for Max's safe return.
Anyone with information is asked to call 678-525-9095