Broadway in Chicago hosts free concert in Millennium Park on Monday night

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From "Dear Evan Hansen" to the high flying songs from "Wicked" and the jukebox musical "Tina" - Chicago is celebrating its love for theater Monday night with a special free concert at Millennium Park.

It's the free Broadway in Chicago summer concert. Actress and singer Christina Wells, who'll be performing at Millennium Park and in the musical "Chicago" said she's looking forward to seeing the audience enjoy themselves.

"And getting to sing, getting to sing my song from 'Chicago.' I'm so excited," Wells said, who plays Matron "Mamma" Morton. "Because when you're good to mamma, mamma is good to you."

For people who haven't seen the show, Wells said people can expect a buffet of 

"We're going to be at the CIBC in January from the 17th through the 29th. I cannot wait for you to see the cast. It's so fantastic," Wells said, who added that Monday night's show will have something for everyone.

"It's going to be like a buffet of musical theater for everyone who wants to come out," Wells said.

The concert starts at 6:15 at Millennium Park.

August 15, 2022

