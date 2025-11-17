Broadview mayor declares "civil emergency" over threats, will hold village board meeting remotely

Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson has declared a civil emergency and will hold Monday night's village board meeting remotely, following a series of threats against the mayor and other village officials.

According to a spokesperson for Thompson, a bomb threat was made against the village hall on Sept. 4, and a death threat was made against the mayor on Oct. 13. The FBI has been notified of the death threat against Thompson.

"The threats grew this past Saturday, November 14, 2025, when a group of out-of-town protesters, non-Broadview residents, attempted to storm Village Hall and explicitly threatened to 'shut down' the scheduled Monday, November 17 Board of Trustees meeting," Broadview police said.

Thompson's office also noted that 21 people were arrested on Friday, after protesters clashed with police officers outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview. Two Broadview police officers, an Illinois State Police trooper, and a Cook County Sheriff's deputy were injured in the clash.

A crowd of about 300 people had gathered in the designated protest area around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, and about 20 minutes later, the leader of the demonstration announced that they wanted some clergy members to be allowed inside the ICE facility to deliver communion. About 10 minutes later, some people pushed past the barricades around the designated protest area. Police pushed people back and some fell down. There was another surge or two from the crowd before things calmed down.

Thompson's office, said as a result of the various threats, Monday night's village board meeting will be held remotely. Written public comments for the November 17 board meeting can be submitted to Village Clerk Kevin McGrier @kmcgrier@broadview-il.gov by 5:30 p.m. and he will read them into the record.

"Since ICE's Midway Blitz and the subsequent, intensifying protests began, the serious and credible bomb and death threats and the threat to disrupt village government has left me with no alternative but to declare a civil emergency in Broadview," Thompson said in a statement. "I will not allow threats of violence or intimidation to disrupt the essential functions of our government, and I will not allow other elected officials, Village Hall staff or residents to be placed in harm's way."

Thompson's office said her civil emergency declaration will remain in place, until the mayor determines that threats to village officials are no longer present.