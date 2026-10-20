Brinks armored truck driver robbed at gunpoint outside bank in Lansing, Illinois

A Brinks armored truck driver was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday morning outside a bank in south suburban Lansing.

Police said, shortly before 9 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the Chase Bank branch at 3115 Ridge Road.

Three armed robbers had approached a Brinks employee while they were servicing the bank's ATM, and stole a substantial amount of cash at gunpoint before fleeing the scene, according to police.

No injuries were reported. Lansing police and the FBI were investigating.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the FBI's Chicago office at 312-421-6700 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.