Two Brinks armored trucks robbed in Calumet City and Bridgeport

CHICAGO (CBS) --Two Brinks armored trucks were robbed just hours apart on Wednesday in Chicago and Calumet City.

Around 9:30 a.m., a Brinks armored truck was robbed in the parking lot of a Pete's Fresh Market on Sibley Boulevard just off the Bishop Ford Freeway in Calumet City.

Then, around 2:30 p.m., thieves tried to rob another Brinks truck outside the NuMark Credit Union at 31st and Wallace in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

It's unclear how much, if any, money the robbers managed to get in either holdup, or if the two robberies were connected.

The FBI is investigating both robberies, and is working to get more information, including any possible surveillance video or photos of the crimes.