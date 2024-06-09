Fog lifts, leaving bright, sunny day in Chicago

Bright, breezy with sunshine ahead in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Patchy fog lifts after sunrise to give sunny skies and mild temperatures for Sunday.

A reinforcing shot of dry, cool air moves into our area with the passage of a weak front later. Gusty northwest winds for the afternoon, and then heading into the sunset, winds turn off the lake, and waves build.

Dangerous swimming and boating conditions tonight through Monday with waves 5-8 feet. High risk for rip currents.

Big-time heat builds by the end of the week and into Father's Day.

Breezy Sunday ahead

Breezy and bright with a high of 78.

What to expect for Sunday night

Sunday night will bring fair skies with a low of 55.

More sunshine for Monday

Still breezy with sun and cooler temps with a high of 68.

