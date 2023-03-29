Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Brief return to winter

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Quick blast of snow
First Alert Weather: Quick blast of snow 02:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Quick blast of snow showers through the morning, very little in the way of accumulation expected. 

1-day-stats.png
CBS News Chicago
daypart-5-panel-today-8.png
CBS News Chicago

Once snow wraps up early in the afternoon, skies clear but temperatures remain low in the 30s. 

futurecast-with-weather-4km-adi-1.png
CBS News Chicago
futurecast-snow-accum-4km-adi.png
CBS News Chicago

Noticeably milder again by Thursday and especially Friday. 

cbsn-2022-5.png
CBS News Chicago
weekend-forecast-16.png
CBS News Chicago

TODAY: MAINLY MORNING SNOW SHOWERS THEN SLOW CLEARING HIGH: 40

TONIGHT:  PARTLY CLOUDY AND COLDER LOW: 25

TOMORROW: CLOUDS INCREASE, BREEZY AND MILDER HIGH: 52

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-10.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 6:34 AM

