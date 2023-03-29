First Alert Weather: Brief return to winter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Quick blast of snow showers through the morning, very little in the way of accumulation expected.

Once snow wraps up early in the afternoon, skies clear but temperatures remain low in the 30s.

Noticeably milder again by Thursday and especially Friday.

TODAY: MAINLY MORNING SNOW SHOWERS THEN SLOW CLEARING HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COLDER LOW: 25

TOMORROW: CLOUDS INCREASE, BREEZY AND MILDER HIGH: 52

