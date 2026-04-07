Stretch of Bridgeview to be designated as Little Palestine during sign unveiling ceremony on Tuesday

April is Arab American Heritage Month, and Bridgeview is getting more formal recognition for being home to one of the largest Palestinian populations in the country.

A special ceremony will take place to unveil a sign officially recognizing a stretch in Bridgeview as Little Palestine.

Inside Milk Cake Bakery, located at 9150 S. Harlem Ave., co-owner Waseem Al-Wawi is serving hot drinks and sweet treats.

"We're basically a dessert café focused on high-quality sweets and drinks inspired by, like, Middle Eastern flavors," he said.

Al-Wawi's Café and Bakery is just one of more than 200 Arab-owned businesses in this area, which has been known colloquially as Little Palestine.

"As a Palestinian walking here in the Little Palestine area, seeing all these businesses, all these Palestinian businesses, you can find anything you want," Al-Wawi said.

Now, the area stretching from 79th and Harlem south to 113th and Harlem is getting a sign for more formal recognition, the result of two formal resolutions at the state and county levels.

"There's a big Palestinian community here, we're very proud to be part of little Palestine here in Bridgeview," he said.

Across the street, Muhammad Baste, owner of M'dakhan restaurant at 9115 S. Harlem Ave., said the installation of the Little Palestine sign is significant for him.

"It means a lot for me, it means a lot for the community," he said.

The lifelong Bridgeview resident said he takes his role as a business owner in Harlem seriously.

"It's an honor and a responsibility at the same time," he said. "You're trying to let people know that your culture has good fine dining."

Baste hopes the development of Little Palestine as a formal district will help visitors gain a deeper understanding of the people and culture that he said, at times, are depicted negatively in the media.

"My hope for the future is to bring more awareness that, not to judge just off of one person or one group," he said.

The designation as Little Palestine is more than a sign. Officials said it is part of a development plan to help attract future cultural and business projects.