Bridgeview Courthouse in Chicago's southwest suburbs closed due to power outage

A power outage shut down the Fifth Municipal District Cook County Courthouse in Bridgeview, Illinois, on Tuesday.

The county said court officials have been in communication with Facilities Management, but there was no estimate as to when power would be restored. Thus, all court calls and proceedings at the Bridgeview Courthouse were either moved or postponed.

All initial court appearances, along with hearings on electronic monitoring violation or conditions of release, were moved to the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th Street and California Avenue in Chicago.

Felony preliminary hearings and all other felony matters will be heard Aug. 4, while all traffic and misdemeanor cases will be heard Sept. 6.

New petitions for orders of protection were moved to the Cook County Domestic Violence Courthouse at 555 W. Harrison St. in Chicago.

Existing order of protection cases will be heard Aug. 13, and all other domestic violence matters will be heard Aug. 4.

Storms brought widespread power outages to the Chicago area the day before. It was not specified whether this was the cause of the outage at the Bridgeview Courthouse.