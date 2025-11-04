Break-in targets Family Dollar store in Chicago's West Town neighborhood

Would-be thieves smashed into a Family Dollar store in Chicago's West Town community Tuesday morning.

At 3:48 a.m., police were called to the Family Dollar at 1533 W. Chicago Ave., just east of Ashland Avenue, for a burglary.

A witness related that two white cars were seen fleeing the scene.

Police found the front glass window of the store was broken, but it was not clear whether anything was taken.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.