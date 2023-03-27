Johnson, Vallas keep busy on campaign trail ahead of Tuesday debate on CBS 2

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Election Day in Chicago is just eight days away, and both candidates for mayor are preparing for a debate Tuesday night on CBS 2.

On Monday, our team held a coin toss to determine who will get the first question in the debate. Brandon Johnson won, and will answer first.

You can see the debate on CBS 2 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The debate also will be streamed on CBS News Chicago.

Johnson spoke Monday afternoon at the City Club of Chicago, discussing everything from fixing the city's finances to helping domestic violence victims.

Earlier on Monday, he picked up an endorsement from the legendary Chicago band Wilco.

Meantime, Paul Vallas appeared with leaders from more than 20 labor organizations. Labor unions representing plumbers, engineers, firefighters and more said they will rally their members to support Vallas because of his safety plan and proposed economic initiatives.

He'll address the City Club of Chicago on Tuesday ahead of the CBS 2 debate.