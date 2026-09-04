Braidwood, Illinois, man wins $1 million jackpot from 40th birthday gift lottery ticket

A Braidwood man is having quite the 40th birthday after he won the jackpot from a lottery ticket given to him as a gift.

The Illinois Lottery said a friend gave the winning ticket to the man for his 40th birthday. It matched all six numbers and won a $1 million jackpot.

At first he thought he only won $1,000 but when he went to redeem his ticket he found out he won the jackpot.

The man did not want to be identified. He said he plans to use the money for some trips, a new car and a new golf cart.