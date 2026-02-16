BP Whiting Refinery workers in Northwest Indiana hold rally

BP refinery workers in Northwest Indiana held a rally this past weekend as they escalate their fight for a contract.

The rally came after three weeks of rolling 24-hour contract extensions.

The United Steelworkers Union represents more than 900 workers at the BP Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana.

A total of 98% of the workers represented by the union recently voted to authorize a strike, published reports noted.

The union claims the company wants to eliminate more than 100 jobs, cut salaries, and install AI surveillance systems.

But BP said it wants to stay safe and competitive.