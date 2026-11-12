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3 boys arrested after crash involving tow truck in Bridgeport

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Three boys were arrested after a crash in Bridgeport early Thursday morning. 

Police said three juveniles were in a sedan when the driver ran a red light and hit a tow truck carrying a Toyota Camry in the 3500 block of South Wentworth just after 2:15 a.m.

Police said the tow truck driver was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

The three boys were taken into custody and are being treated at  Comer Children's Hospital. 

Police said charges are pending. 

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