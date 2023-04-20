Watch CBS News
South Chicago shooting: Boy, 14, suffers gunshot wound to chest while inside car

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy is hospitalized after being shot in South Chicago Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m., in the 2300 block of East 80th Street.

Police say the teen was inside a car when he was struck in the chest by gunfire.

He was taken to South Shore Hospital in an unknown condition.

No arrests were made.

Area detectives are investigating. 

First published on April 20, 2023 / 1:59 PM

