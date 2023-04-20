South Chicago shooting: Boy, 14, suffers gunshot wound to chest while inside car
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy is hospitalized after being shot in South Chicago Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened just before 1 p.m., in the 2300 block of East 80th Street.
Police say the teen was inside a car when he was struck in the chest by gunfire.
He was taken to South Shore Hospital in an unknown condition.
No arrests were made.
Area detectives are investigating.
