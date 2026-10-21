Boy shot, killed in Bellwood, Illinois

A boy was killed this week in a shooting in the west Chicago suburb of Bellwood.

Bellwood police said at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to the 1000 block of 22nd Avenue after someone was shot and thrown out of a car.

Officers found a male juvenile who had been shot, police said. His age was not specified.

Bellwood fire crews took the boy to a local hospital, where he died.

Bellwood police detectives were investigating Wednesday morning, and said three people had been taken into custody.