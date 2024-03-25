Watch CBS News
Boy charged in Chicago shooting that caused rollover crash in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was charged on Monday with a shooting that led to a rollover crash over the weekend in Auburn Gresham, leaving several people injured, including a newborn.

The boy has been charged with two felony counts of attempted murder, two felony counts of aggravated battery, and one misdemeanor count of battery.

Police said, around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, the boy beat a 22-year-old woman, then shot into a car which crashed and flipped onto its side.

A 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman who were in the car were shot, and were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening. Two other women and a newborn also were in the car, and were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The condition of the woman who was beaten was not available.

The boy who was arrested was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Monday in Juvenile Court.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 3:47 PM CDT

