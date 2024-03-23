Baby among 5 hospitalized after shooting leads to rollover crash on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five adults and a child were hurt after a shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 12:14 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Wood Street.

Chicago police say a man, 40, and a woman, 37, were in a car with two other females of unknown age and a newborn when an unknown man began to shoot in their direction.

The victims attempted to flee the scene, causing their vehicle to flip and strike two parked vehicles, police said.

The man was taken to The University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm. The woman was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the stomach.

The three other passengers were taken to local hospitals for observation.

No arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.