Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 17, charged with armed carjacking 40-year-old man in Englewood

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged after carjacking a man in the Englewood neighborhood on Thursday.

He was identified as the suspect who forcefully took a vehicle from a 40-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Wentworth Ave.

The teen was arrested Friday in Greater Grand Crossing and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 11:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.