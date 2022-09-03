Boy, 17, charged with armed carjacking 40-year-old man in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged after carjacking a man in the Englewood neighborhood on Thursday.

He was identified as the suspect who forcefully took a vehicle from a 40-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Wentworth Ave.

The teen was arrested Friday in Greater Grand Crossing and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available.