Boy, 17, charged with armed carjacking 40-year-old man in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged after carjacking a man in the Englewood neighborhood on Thursday.
He was identified as the suspect who forcefully took a vehicle from a 40-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Wentworth Ave.
The teen was arrested Friday in Greater Grand Crossing and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
No further information was immediately available.
