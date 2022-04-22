Boy, 14, hit by car while riding scooter in Round Lake Beach

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car while riding a scooter in Round Lake Beach.

The boy was riding a non-motorized scooter on Civic Center Way north of Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach at 3:29 p.m., when he went into the roadway and was hit by the car, police said.

Investigators say the car had the right of way and could not have avoided hitting the boy.

The boy was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, and was later transferred via helicopter to Lurie Children's Hospital. His condition was unknown late Thursday.

The driver remained at the scene and consented to blood and urine testing, but police do not believe the driver was intoxicated or impaired.

Round Lake Beach police and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County are investigating.