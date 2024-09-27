Watch CBS News
Boy, 13, charged with making online threats against suburban Chicago middle school

By Jeramie Bizzle

TINLEY PARK, ILL. (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy was charged with making online threats against a middle school in Tinley Park earlier this month.

Tinley Park police said the teen was charged on Thursday with felony disorderly conduct after making the threats against students at Virgil L. Grissom Middle School in the 17000 block of South 80th Avenue.

Police, along with Kirby School District 140, investigated the incident and identified the boy. 

They say he was not a student at the school but gained unauthorized access to the school's social media account and likeness, using it to make threats under the identity of the enrolled student he stole it from.

No further information was available. 

