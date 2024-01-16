Boris Katchouk scores in shootout to lift Blackhawks over Sharks

CHICAGO (AP) — Boris Katchouk scored in the ninth round, Petr Mrazek made the clinching save on San Jose's Filip Zadina, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Sharks 2-1 in a shootout on Tuesday night.

Chicago broke a three-game losing streak in the matchup of the NHL's two worst teams while sending San Jose to its third straight defeat and 15th loss in 16 games.

Chicago's Rem Pitlick and San Jose's Kevin Labanc scored in the first two rounds of the shootout, after which both teams misfired more than they were saved.

Katchouk beat Mackenzie Blackwood on a backhand by his right toe for the winner. Cole Guttman scored for the Blackhawks and Mrazek had 37 stops.

Ryan Carpenter scored for the Sharks and Blackwood made 24 saves.

Guttman scored his power-play goal when a rebound of Ryan Donato's drive caromed off the right knee of Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro and banked past Blackwood 10:41 into the first period.

It was the sixth straight game the offensively challenged Blackhawks had scored first.

Carpenter tied the game from the slot, converting Justin Bailey's pass from behind the net, 5:13 into the third period.

Until then, Mrazek had been the star of the game, thwarting the Sharks, especially Fabian Zetterlund, who had eight of San Jose's 38 shots.

San Jose's Luke Kunin had a great opportunity from the slot with 1:55 remaining in regulation time, but missed the net completely.

Chicago's Jason Dickinson was held off the scoresheet after signing a two-year contract extension in the morning.

Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy was scratched with a lower-body injury, but may play Wednesday in Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host Anaheim on Saturday night.

Blackhawks: At Buffalo on Wednesday night.