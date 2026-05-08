Bonded stray dogs Bird and Dee adopted together after being found near Chicago rail yard

A pair of bonded stray dogs found at a Chicago rail yard have found their forever home together. The Anti-Cruelty Society said Bird and Dee were found near a rail line in the city, abandoned.

Anti-Cruelty Society

Bird is a chihuahua short coat and pug mix and Dee is a German Shepherd, the Anti-Cruelty Society said. They have been inseparable from the moment they entered the shelter's care. Workers said they often were found with Bird curled on top of Dee.

Friday the pair were adopted together by a family with two small children who are excited to bring Bird and Dee into their pack.

Anti-Cruelty Society

"This story resonated with so many people because the bond between Bird and Dee was impossible to miss," said Darlene Duggan, president of the Anti-Cruelty Society. "We are deeply grateful to every person who shared their story and helped them find a home together."

The shelter said while Bird and Dee have found their happy ending, there are lots of other animals in their care that are waiting to find their own forever families. They said adoption fees are currently $50 through May 17.