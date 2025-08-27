Watch CBS News
Bolingbrook man charged for hidden cameras in Naperville gym bathrooms

A Bolingbrook man has been arrested and charged for hidden cameras found in public bathrooms in a Naperville gym.

Naperville police said they were called in March to the Title Boxing Club at 4003 Plainfield-Naperville Road after an employee found small cameras hidden in two of the gym's bathrooms.

During the investigation, police identified 47-year-old Erick Palacios of Bolingbrook as a suspect. Police say he was a member of the gym at the time the cameras were found.

Police searched Palacios' home and said they found electronic devices that allegedly contained videos and photographs of multiple victims taken by the cameras police found at the gym. The videos and photos were from between January and March 2025, police said.

Palacios has been charged with 11 felony counts of unauthorized video recording and live video transmission, one for each identified victim.

Naperville police said he surrendered to them on Sunday and has been in the Will County Jail. It was not clear when he is next due in court. 

