Boil order remains in effect in Dixmoor after two water main breaks

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The water issue drips on for residents of south suburban Dixmoor.

Bottled water is still available at Village Hall as the tiny town struggles with spotty water service.

The water on Thursday was completely off as crews tried to fix two major water main breaks.

The pressure is back but still low – keeping the boil order in effect.

Dixmoor has endured issues with its water system on and off for years -- most recently in March.

Earlier this year, the village was given a $2 million dollar check to fix the issue.

July 22, 2022

