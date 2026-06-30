Bodycam video shows struggle, police shooting in Oak Park, Illinois

New video released Tuesday by the Oak Park Police Department shows tense moments from an officer-involved shooting this past spring.

At 9:10 p.m. Sunday, May 31, police pulled over Christian Wallace, 38, at a gas station at the Harrison Street and Austin Boulevard, along the border with Chicago's South Austin neighborhood. Wallace was alone in the vehicle, police said.

During the stop, the officer told Wallace to get out of the car, and performed a pat-down, police said at the time. During the pat-down, police said the officer found a gun hidden on the driver's body, police said at the time.

Police said once the officer found the gun, a long physical struggle over control of the weapon began. Wallace ended up wrestling the gun back from the officer, police said, at which point the officer shot Wallace, police said at the time.

The struggle lasted more than a minute. The officer's body camera falls off at one point during the altercation.

Oak Park police also released dashcam video of the altercation.

Wallace was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood where he died of his injuries less than an hour later. The officer was also taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood to be treated for injuries and was released early Monday morning.

However, the officer remains on medical leave for an injury suffered during the struggle.