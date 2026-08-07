Bodycam video shows arrest of men charged in CBS News Chicago crew attack, brandishing gun in Brighton Park

Body camera footage shows the arrests of three men charged in an attack on a CBS News Chicago crew.

The men crashed the two truck they were in, and each fled in a different direction before officers caught up with them.

Three men are charged with attacking a CBS News Chicago crew near the Adler Planetarium at the end of June, before pointing a gun at people in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood before they were arrested.

John Twist, 37, is charged with a hate crime and criminal damage to property, both felonies, as well as one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. Rafael Salinas, 29, is charged with one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer and criminal damage between $10,000 and $100,000, both felonies, and misdemeanors for reckless conduct and resisting police.

William Heuerta, 41, is charged with one felony count of fleeing and attempting to elude officers, two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault of a state of Illinois employee, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, and leaving the scene. He is only charged in the Brighton Park incident.

In the bodycam video, when police caught up with Twist he had to be carried into the squad car. Prosecutors said earlier that day, as our crew got ready for a live shot near the planetarium, Twist got out of a tow truck and yelled racial slurs at them and tried to set his German shepherd dog on them.

When that was unsuccessful, Salinas is accused of smashing our camera gear. Our news truck was also bashed in.

When the men fled that scene, residents in Brighton Park spotted the group pointing guns at people. They crashed their tow truck in an alley, left a Modelo beer in the front seat and ran. The German shepherd isn't seen on the bodycam video at all.

In the video, one officer pursues Salinas. He's seen jumping on the back of a car before a group of officers catch him.

Officers found Huerta without incident.

Twist jumped in his mom's car, which officers pulled over citing a broken taillight.

While police get Swift into the squad car as he yells threats and curses at them, other officers recover his gun and its magazine.

Twist is escorted into the police station, still yelling. Hours later, as the three men sit behind bars, an officer reads Swift his Miranda rights. At that point, he has nothing more to say.